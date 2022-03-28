VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested for stealing a woman’s purse while loading groceries into her car at a Costco in Vacaville, according to the police department.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, a loss prevention employee contacted police about the customer’s stolen purse. The employee checked surveillance video and was able to give police a car description and the license plate.

The license plate was searched in the system and a match to a silver sedan was found, police say. However, authorities found that the plate belonged to a Dodge SUV in the Fairfield area.

Officers located a car similar to the one that the loss prevention employee described, but the car had a different license plate.

An officer made a U-Turn in attempt to pull the car over, but it had already sped away.

The car was later spotted by another officer on I-80 and was pulled over near Cherry Glen Rd.

Police say 25-year-old Robin Johnson from Oakland was driving the car and 26-year-old Makayla Patillobradsher from Oakland was in the passenger seat. They complied with police.

Investigators found that the license plate was changed before and after the theft at Costco.

Officials say Patillobradsher was in possession of the victim’s belongings. In addition, authorities found a large amount of gift cards and other stolen items.

Police say criminals often purchase gift cards with stolen credit cards.

Johnson and Patillobradsher were booked into the Solano County Jail on felony charges including grand theft, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and violation of probation.

Police say stolen property has been returned to one victim whose purse was stolen from her car about a month earlier in San Jose. This victim was able to cancel her credit cars before they were fraudulently used.