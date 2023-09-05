(KRON) — Two San Francisco residents were arrested on Monday following an organized retail theft at a CVS store in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a report of suspects who were shoplifting makeup from a CVS store on San Carlos Avenue and fled in a black Mercedes. The car was eventually located by deputies and the suspects were positively identified by witnesses, police said.

Deputies searched the suspects’ car and found stolen makeup from the CVS store in San Carlos that was estimated at $1,000.

In addition, other stolen makeup was recovered and identified as being from multiple CVS stores in San Mateo County and the East Bay totaling an estimated $5,000 to $6,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects, Hajar Soumbati, 22, and Marwa Abdalla, 19, were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. This investigation remains open and active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.