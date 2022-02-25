OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Before officers arrested two suspects in connection to carjackings and robberies Thursday night, the two used a stolen car to ram into the department’s emergency rescue SUV, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The incident damaged the front right side of the vehicle with a photo showing a wheel and tire being removed.

The crash occurred on the 2700 block of San Pablo Avenue where authorities are calling the SUV’s damage “severe.”

The two unidentified individuals were safely taken to custody and are believed to be linked to several violent crimes, police said.

During the arrest, officers also recovered two loaded firearms.

