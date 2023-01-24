VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed.

Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening.

After leading officers with the Vacaville Police Department on a foot chase, one of the suspects, Xavius Shepherd, 36, of Stockton, was quickly detained, and officers found his #19 Niners jersey in a nearby trash can.

Officers responded to reports of a theft at a Kohl’s around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect was described as a man wearing a 49ers jersey getting into a black Toyota Scion XB with a woman driving.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers said they received a report of a theft at a Home Depot nearby with the same suspect description.

Officers said they headed towards the back of the Home Depot to look for the vehicle and found a black Kia Soul in the parking lot, which turned off its headlights and tried to quickly leave the lot.

The officer on the scene stopped the Soul and spoke with its driver, Chrystal Damazio, 40, of Galt. Officers said she acknowledged involvement in the recent thefts. A large amount of brand new merchandise partially hidden by bed sheets in the back seat of the car was also found, according to officials.

Officers then said Damazio’s phone started ringing with a call from nearby Indian restaurant Clay Oven. Doubting it was for an order of Clay Oven’s “amazing butter chicken,” the officer told other officers to check out Clay Oven for a second suspect.

KRON On is streaming live news now

This is when they approached Shepherd and detained him after a short foot chase.

Officials said Damazio and Shepherd managed to steal $1,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s and $1,800 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Damazio and Shepherd were booked into the Solano County Jail and charged with several felony charges including burglary, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.