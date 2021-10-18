2 arrested, gun recovered after targeted incident at Walnut Creek Cheesecake Factory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Two people are facing charges after a gun was pulled out at a Walnut Creek Cheesecake Factory on Sunday afternoon.

The Walnut Creek Police Department responded to the restaurant on Locust Street around 5 p.m. following reports that a man had a gun.

Officers detained people without incident when they arrived on the scene.

Police determined the incident was targeted.

21-year-old Lauren Lopez and 20-year-old Joshua Miles from San Francisco were taken into custody.

According to authorities, a fight broke out between several customers when Miles pulled out a gun — The gun was registered to Lopez.

Police searched the area and found a bag with a handgun, extra magazines, and a wallet under a water fountain next to the table that the two had been sitting at.

Lopez and Miles face charges, including being in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police say crime rates in Walnut Creek have been consistent over the past five years.

“We understand that even a few incidents can be disturbing. That’s why our Police Department has stepped up downtown patrols recently during weekends, increasing visibility and enhancing public safety,” Chief Jamie Knox said.