PACIFICA (KRON) – Police have arrested two people involved in a theft ring in Pacifica.

The two suspects, Rudy Rivera and Mercy Sandoval, are just two of 6 people involved in the organized theft ring, police said.

They are accused of stealing about $70,000 worth of items from stores such as laptops, high-end cameras, and handbags.

Police say they will carry out arrest warrants for the others involved in the thefts.

