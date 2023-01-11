Image of an allegedly stolen vehicle from the Antioch Police Department.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after they were accused of stealing a utility vehicle and tools from a cemetery, the Antioch Police Department said.

APD said an officer was driving around the city when they noticed “suspicious activity” on Minaker Drive. An SUV was parked in the roadway, towing a trailer with a utility vehicle on it.

Officers investigated the incident and learned that the utility vehicle and some tools found inside the SUV were stolen from a local cemetery. Police also found that the locks to the front gate of the cemetery were cut off.

Two suspects were sent to jail for theft-related charges, APD said.