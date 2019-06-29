2 arrested in armed robbery of Emeryville Ulta store

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – Two people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an Ulta store on Friday.

According to police, employees at the Ulta on Emery Street in Emeryville reported two suspects armed with a knives stole things from the store just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspects, identified as 47-year-old Lamonte Hardman of Oakland and 29-year-old Shavonna Johnson also of Oakland, then ran away from the store to a nearby encampment in the 3500 block of Peralta Street, where they hid in a tent.

A witness followed the suspects and was able to direct police to where the suspects were hiding.

Police were able to locate the suspects and take them into custody.

The weapons used during the robbery were also recovered.

An investigation revealed Hardman was a parolee at large and was on probation for theft-related offenses. He was booked for armed robbery, a parole violation, and re-arrested for his probation violation.

Johnson also was on probation and had a theft-related misdemeanor warrant. She was booked for armed robbery, a probation violation, and the warrant.