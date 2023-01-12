BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home.

The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose Street when the alleged break-in occurred. She learned about it from a notification from her cameras.

Police said she decided to install the cameras after items were stolen from her home over a 6-8 month span in 2022. Using the footage, she identified the suspects as tenants living in another unit on her property.

After an investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ residence. It was served Jan 4. at about 10:55 a.m.

Officers found several items that belong to the victim. Police did not specify what the stolen items were, but a Berkeley police picture shows an officer holding a Macbook laptop.

While the officers were there, one of the victims came home and was arrested for burglary, being in possession of stolen property and elder abuse. The second suspect was seen driving by the residence. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested her as well.