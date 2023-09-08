(KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Denny’s parking lot that happened on July 8 around 2 a.m. in Redwood City. The Denny’s is located on Broadway Street.

After a fight occurred inside the restaurant, the suspects allegedly shot 15 rounds at the victims and their car in the parking lot. No injuries were reported following the shooting.

Sergio Montano Zaragoza, 33, was arrested in August and Omar Saavedra Reynaga, 22, was arrested on Wednesday. Both alleged suspects have been booked into the San Mateo County Jail.