UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Two men were arrested around 5 p.m. and the gun used in the crime was also recovered, police allege. Francisco Alvarez, 29, of Union City was arrested on suspicion of murder. John Collins, 60, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective Dominic Ayala at DominicA@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5259.

