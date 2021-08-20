Oakland police arrest 2 following murder of high school football star

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police announced Friday that two arrests have been made in connection to the September 2020 murder of high school football star Aaron Pryor.

On Sept. 27, 2020, police responded to a homicide just after 3:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Elizabeth Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located Pryor, 16, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered aid to him until medical assistance arrived.

Oakland Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and provided medical treatment, but Pryor died at the scene.

Oakland Police Homicide Investigators took over the case.

11 months later, two arrests were made.

The cases have been turned over to the District Attorney’s office for charging.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact OPD at (510) 238-3821.