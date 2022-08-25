LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Fremont residents were arrested Thursday after a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, the Livermore Police Department announced in a press release. The subjects were a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old Zulfiqar Khan.

Khan and the teenage boy were linked to a series of robberies between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19.

Khan was taken to Santa Rita Jail, and the boy was booked into Juvenile Hall. As of Thursday, the teen is on probation out of San Joaquin County and was wearing an ankle monitor.

He also had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested. The firearm was recovered. According to the press, Livermore police detectives also believe the suspects are responsible for similar robberies in Santa Clara County and San Joaquin County.

On Aug. 17, the two were involved in two separate robberies involving cannabis dispensary drivers on Alameda Drive and Cottonwood Court, according to Livermore police. The suspects placed an order from the dispensary. When they arrived to pick up their order, the drivers were robbed at gunpoint.

Large amounts of cannabis products were stolen, along with hundreds of dollars in cash. Police said both robberies were similar in nature.

Two days later on Aug. 19, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court. The victim was a cannabis dispensary driver who was confronted by the suspects when arriving at the delivery site to complete their order.

The driver was then physically assaulted and carjacked at gunpoint, police said. The victim’s car was found later that day unoccupied on Virginia Drive.

A number of cannabis items and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen from the car. Livermore PD detectives obtained surveillance video that linked the two suspects to the incidents.

A few days later on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Livermore PD detectives obtained arrest warrants for both suspects and search warrants for their homes. The suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning on the 4200 block of Central Avenue.