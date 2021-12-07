2 arrested in connection to several car burglaries in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested in connection to several auto burglaries, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

23-year-old Zaion Stone of Antioch and 21-year-old Jaron Jones of Elk Grove have been booked on several charges at the San Francisco County Jail.

On Dec. 2, police officers spotted a silver sedan on Beach and Hyde Streets as they were working to reduce the number of car burglaries. The car was wanted in connection to several burglaries, according to police.

Officers in plainclothes followed the car through city streets and onto eastbound I-80 to Oakland. Police say they continued to follow the car onto Oakland streets until it stopped in the 800 block of West MacArthur Blvd.

Police then approached the suspects who got out of the car — The officers say when they identified themselves as police, the suspects ran away.

Authorities say they chased Stone and Jones and then took them into custody.

When officers searched the car, they found personal property and evidence connecting them to four other car burglaries that day.

Police continue to investigate. If you have any other information, you are asked to call the SFPD Top Line at 1-415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

You may remain anonymous.