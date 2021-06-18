2 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

FREMONT (BCN) — Police in Fremont have arrested two suspects in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

On Thursday, officers with the Fremont Police Department served three search warrants and ultimately arrested Nailah Baker, 43, of Hayward, and Haseeb Kakar, 42, of Fremont.

Police said Baker and Kakar were identified in a theft that occurred in the 4800 block of Natalie Avenue on Sunday.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a total of 22 catalytic converters and multiple power tools used during the thefts, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the thefts is asked to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.