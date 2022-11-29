SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Aug. 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. SFPD said the arrests happened on Nov. 18 in Daly City.

The shooting happened at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. There were two victims — a 20-year-old man who died shortly after the shooting and a 62-year-old woman who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the bus was labeled as an 8 Bayshore bus, running between City College and Fisherman’s Wharf. There is no information detailing what led to the shooting.

San Francisco residents Ilasa Faalogoifo, 23, and Jasmine Taaga, 21, were identified as suspects. After receiving information from Daly City police about the suspects’ location, SFPD arrested both on the 2900 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

SFPD also served a search warrant for a hotel room and seized evidence related to the investigation. Both suspects were booked into jail for homicide and attempted homicide.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.