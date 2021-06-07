2 arrested in Davis with over 60 California EDD debit cards: police

DAVIS, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in Davis arrested two people in possession of over 60 California EDD debit cards.

The suspects, identified as 43-year-old Deborah Benegar of Fairfield and 25-year-old Rhenna Gomez from Davis, were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday evening.

According to the Davis Police Department, the officer who pulled over the two suspects observed suspected methamphetamine and one of the people in the car was determined to be on probation for identity theft.

Officers searched the Honda and found a stolen 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, over 90 grams of suspected meth, and evidence of drug sales, stolen mail, USPS mailbox keys, ID and credit/debit card information, and state EDD debit cards belonging to over 60 different people from four counties.

Benegar and Gomez were arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail for several charges.