OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties.

At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate speeding on SR-24. When police tried to stop the car, the driver sped away, CHP said.

The pursuit continued into Contra Costa County on northbound I-680. CHP Oakland and CHP Contra Costa units, as well as a CHP helicopter, all helped with the chase.

The vehicle finally stopped in Bay Point, and the occupants fled on foot. The helicopter helped the Oakland units find and arrest the two suspects.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

At the abandoned vehicle, officers found six stolen catalytic converters and tools that can be used to steal catalytic converters. CHP said one of the suspects also discarded a firearm while running away.