(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at N and M Liquor store at 210 A St. in unincorporated Hayward, according to the sheriff’s office and a probable cause statement by Deputy Sheriff Roland Chevalier III.

Both Vera and Hernandez were arrested without incident March 15 at their homes. Deputies and Hayward police served search warrants at both homes and between the two allegedly recovered AR-15s, hunting rifles, a shotgun and handguns, sheriff’s officials said.

Vera and Hernandez are also facing weapons violations, according to the sheriff’s office. Both Vera and Hernandez are being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, jail records show.

Vera and Hernandez are expected in court April 20 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, according to jail records.

