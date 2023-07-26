(KRON) — Two people have been arrested after a carjacking and stunning crash that sent a car plummeting down the Sanchez Street Stairs in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The police investigation determined that the vehicle in the crash had been carjacked from a victim near 19th and Dolores streets when unknown suspects carjacked him. He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident, police said.

The two suspects in the carjacking were identified as Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham 31, both of San Francisco. Both suspected were taken into custody on Tuesday night near the 1400 block of Pine Street. Police said Bonham was behind the wheel when the vehicle crashed.

