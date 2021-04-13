2 arrested in San Mateo County crime spree, police search for 3rd suspect

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Mug shots show the two suspects arrested — Police say their crimes span a dizzying number of cities.

South San Francisco, San Bruno, San Mateo, Millbrae, Belmont, San Carlos, and Hayward over the course of roughly 14 hours.

San Mateo police say the first victim was an elderly woman whose purse was snatched during an evening stroll along Central Park on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras caught images of three suspects. Police say they were using the victims stolen credit cards in several stores and showed the gold minivan they were driving. The man in the grey hoodie, a possible accomplice in the fraud, is still on the loose.

Sunday morning, that same victim’s daughter then became victimized as well. Her car was stolen from outside her San Mateo home.

It turns out her mom kept a spare car key in the purse that was stolen.

Police say a private surveillance camera with a license plate reader confirmed the gold minivan was used in the heist.

The gold minivan, driven by two suspects, was reported by multiple San Mateo law enforcement agencies involved in at least four other robberies that morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a San Mateo police officer spotted the suspect vehicle and chased it to a driveway connected to a pair of homes on the 300 block of North Idaho Streets.

Police say search warrants uncovered a ghost gun and a short barreled AR 15.

Multiple purses and burglary tools also recovered. Police say they arrested 18-year-old Osusitino Tau, who was out on bail for a pair of 2019 robberies, and 20-year-old Richard Farries, already out on parole. Both are now in jail facing a slew of charges.