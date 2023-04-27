(KRON) — A shooting happened on April 3 outside of Bonfare Market in San Pablo. Around 11:30 p.m., two suspects drove away from the parking lot of the business and fired three rounds toward the victim’s car.

On Thursday, two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting, the San Pablo Police Department said on social media. They were identified as Rodeo resident Alejandro Diaz, 31, and San Pablo resident Irvin Escalante-Herrera, 31.

Video of the shooting can be viewed in the player above. Around the 1:00 mark, you can hear three gunshots being fired at the car.

None of the vehicle’s five occupants were injured, police said.

Authorities served search warrants at two residences: one on the 2100 block of Emeric Avenue in San Pablo and 900 block of Sandpoint Drive in Rodeo. After a search, the arrests were made and detectives recovered three illegal firearms, along with evidence that linked Escalante-Herrera and Diaz to the shooting.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Both suspects were booked into county jail and arrested on attempted homicide and gun violation charges.

Bonfare Market is located at 1321 23rd St.