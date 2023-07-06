(KRON) — A pair of traffic stops earlier this week led to two arrests and the seizure of a variety of drugs and an unregistered “ghost gun,” according to the Livermore Police Department.

Livermore PD pulled a vehicle over for several vehicle violations. The driver, 51-year-old Rene Reyes from Hayward, didn’t have a driver’s license, according to Livermore PD. He also had several prior arrests on firearms charges.

Officers found 1.58 grams of methamphetamine on Reyes. Inside the vehicle, they found 3.1 more grams of meth along with a loaded, unregistered handgun. Reyes was arrested on gun and drug charges.

One day prior, Livermore PD was patrolling a parking lot on Vasco Road. The patrolling officer spotted a vehicle he recognized as belonging to a man on felony probation. Drug paraphernalia was visible inside the vehicle, police said.

The car was searched and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl and 60 Xanax pills. The suspect, 38-year-old Mark Sarkes of Modesto, was arrested on drug charges.

He was transported to Santa Rita Jail.