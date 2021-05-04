San Francisco police arrest suspect in stabbing of 2 Asian women

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a 54-year-old male in relation to the stabbing of two Asian women in the city’s Mid-Market area, according to SFPD.

The suspect was arrested around 7:00 p.m. on the 600 block of Eddy St.

Charges are pending.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officials responded to the stabbing at 4th and Stockton St.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital for their injuries.

Over the past year, we’ve seen shocking acts of violence against Asian Americans.

Many elderly, here in the Bay Area and across the nation.

We will continue to update this story.

