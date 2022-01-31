2 assaults possibly involving same man on Los Gatos walking trails prompt investigation

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after two assaults in St. Joseph’s Hill Open Space Preserve were reported in January.

According to police, the first assault happened on Jan. 13 around 6:15 p.m. Police responded to the Jones Trail in the St. Joseph’s Hill Open Space Preserve on a report of two victims who were threatened and assaulted by a man armed with a knife. Authorities said the man approached the victims, threatened to harm them, and showed a knife before the victims got away.

The second assault happened Jan. 30 around 5:10 p.m. along the Manzanita walking trail in the same open space preserve, police said. According to authorities, the victim was approached from behind by a man who physically assaulted her. During this encounter, the man took out a knife and tried to restrain the victim; a struggle started shortly afterward and that’s when the victim was able to run away and call for help

Police said the man involved in both incidents is described as 5’5″, 150 pounds. He was wearing all dark clothing and a possible bandana face covering. He carried a dark-colored hiking backpack in the second incident, according to police.

Visitors to the trails are advised to be vigilant of any suspicious people or incidents in the area and to report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at 408-354-8600.