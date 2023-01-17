SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was arrested and two remain at large after a group accused of stealing catalytic converters ran from police Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD said that one of the suspects shot at officers during the foot chase. Police recovered five catalytic converters and a gun.

Officers responded to 9th Avenue and California Street in the Inner Richmond at about 4:22 a.m. for a reported catalytic converter theft. While officers were on their way, they were told three men had just gotten into their car and driven off.

The vehicle and suspects were located near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard. They then got out of the car and attempted to run away, according to SFPD.

One of the suspects shot at the officers while the men were being chased. Police said nobody was hit by the gunfire and officers did not return fire. SFPD arrested one suspect and recovered the gun.

Officers learned that one suspect got away. They were told that the third suspect was possibly in a building on the 3500 block of Geary Boulevard, but they later determined that he was not there and had left the scene before they had established a perimeter.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.