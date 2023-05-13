(KRON) — It is Mother’s Day weekend, and many families are looking to eat out Sunday to celebrate the holiday. Yelp compiled a list of the best 100 places in the country to take your mother out for brunch.

Two Bay Area brunch spots cracked Yelp’s list released earlier this month.

No. 34: Lapisara Eatery (San Francisco)

No. 52: Havana (Walnut Creek)

Lapisara Eatery is a Thai-American fusion spot located at 698 Post Street. The business opened in 2018 and does not take brunch reservations on weekends. Lapisara Eatery received about 4.5 stars based on over 1300 Yelp reviews.

Havana is a “Miami-influenced Cuban” restaurant. Located downtown at 1516 Bonanza St., brunch on weekends is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The business received a four-star rating on Yelp based on more than 2,200 reviews.

Eight other California brunch spots made the top 100.

No. 3: The Wild Chive (Long Beach)

No. 5: Immigrant Son Caffe (Ventura)

No. 7: Creamy Spoon French Bistro (Glendale)

No. 10: The Getaway Cafe (Meyers)

No. 12: Don’s Country Kitchen (Oceanside)

No. 23: Toast Murrieta (Murrieta)

No. 36: Maison Cafe & Market (Dana Point)

No. 53: Cups Cafe (Palm Desert)

Yelp’s “Top 100 Brunch Spots to Celebrate This Mother’s Day” full list can be viewed HERE.