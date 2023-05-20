(KRON) — Everybody loves pizza — maybe. Well if you do, ever wonder where the cheapest and most expensive slice is in the country?

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, you won’t find the cheapest slices of pizza in the Bay Area. Two cities in the region ranked among the 10 for most expensive pizzas in the country, according to a recent study by Betting.com.

San Jose ranked second and San Francisco fourth for the most expensive average slice of pizza, the study said. Average cost per slice: San Jose ($2.70) and San Francisco ($2.68).

Here’s a list of the top 10 most expensive (along with average cost of a 14-inch Margherita pizza and cost per slice):

Portland, OR ($21.67 | $2.71) San Jose, CA ($21.59 | $2.70) New York, NY ($21.48 | $2.69) San Francisco, CA ($21.47 | $2.68) Seattle, WA ($21.14 | $2.64) Fresno, CA ($21.05 | $2.63) Chicago, IL ($20.88 | $2.61) Los Angeles, CA ($19.99 | $2.50) Bakersfield, CA ($19.92 | $2.49) San Diego, CA ($19.85 | $2.48)

Might not be a shock to many that six of the top 10 cities with the most expensive average price of pizza are in California. Now, here’s a look at where you can find the cheapest pizza among US metros.

Top 10 cities with the cheapest pizza

Detroit, MI ($13.39 | $1.67) El Paso, TX ($13.90 | $1.74) Oklahoma City, OK ($13.99 | $1.75) Fort Worth, TX ($14.26 | $1.78) Tulsa, OK ($14.34 | $1.79) Albuquerque, NM ( $14.35 | $1.79) Tucson, AZ ($14.57 | $1.82) Wichita, KS ($14.65 | $1.83) Mesa, AZ ($14.66 | $1.83) Jacksonville, FL ($14.77 | $1.85)

Out of all the cities analyzed, the average cost in the U.S. for a 14-inch Margherita pizza is $17.16, according to the study.

Methodology

Betting.com analyzed 50 of the most populous cities in the country, using data from World Population Review.

“GrubHub was used to find the cost of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza in those 50 cities,” the study wrote. “To find an average cost, the price of a 14-inch cheese and tomato pizza was taken from 5 different restaurants in each city. To find the cost of a slice, the average cost of a pizza was divided by 8.”

The study did not say what date ranges were used when it compiled its data.