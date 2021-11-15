2 Bay Area cities are among America’s 30 most fun places to live

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: A weather system moves by the Golden Gate Bridge as seen from Alcatraz Island on August 17, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Alcatraz Island opened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shut down the tourist attraction. 750 visitors will be allowed per day to visit the outside portions of the former federal penitentiary and social distancing measures are in place for visitor safety. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two cities in the Bay Area are among America’s most fun places to live, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The list of 30 metro areas includes San Francisco and Santa Rosa.

San Francisco has its many museums, unique dining, concert and comedy events, plus plentiful places to enjoy a beautiful view.

TripAdvisor highlights a few of San Francisco’s best attractions: Alcatraz Island, Oracle Park, California Academy of Sciences, Coit Tower, and neighborhoods like the Castro and Chinatown.

Santa Rosa may get outshined by Napa wineries, but it’s a great option to enjoy California wine country at a lower price.

But aside from tastings, TripAdvisor says Safari West is a #1 attraction for Santa Rosa. Fans of the classic ‘Peanuts’ cartoon will also enjoy the Charles M. Schulz Museum, which is dedicated to the comic artist’s work.

Staying in California, U.S. News includes San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Fresno among the 30 most fun places to live in America.