(KRON) — Two Bay Area cities were named the “happiest” in America, according to a study by Wallethub released last week. Out of nearly 200 cities analyzed, Fremont was ranked No. 1 overall with a total happiness score of 76.10.

San Jose was ranked second with a score of 70.35. San Francisco was ranked fifth with a score of 68.73. Four in the top 10 are California cities, and three in the top 15 are Bay Area cities. Oakland received a 13th-place ranking.

Wallethub: Happiest Cities in America for 2023

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Overland Park, KS San Francisco, CA Irvine, CA Columbia, MD Sioux Falls, SD South Burlington, VT Burlington, VT Seattle, WA Bismarck, ND Oakland, CA Huntington Beach, CA San Diego, CA

Santa Rosa (26th) was the final Bay Area city to crack the list.

Fremont ranked first in lowest depression rate among U.S. cities, according to Wallethub. San Jose was fourth.

This is the second year in a row Fremont was named the “happiest” city in the U.S. In 2022, the East Bay city was also named the happiest by WalletHub. Last year’s top five list was similar to this year’s list (from one to five): Fremont, Columbia (MD), San Francisco, San Jose and Irvine.

Map: Wallethub’s Happiest Cities in America for 2023

Map Courtesy of Wallethub

Methodology: How ‘Happiness’ Score Was Determined

Wallethub analyzed 182 of the largest cities in the U.S., including 150 of the most populated cities. It also analyzed at least two of the most populated cities in each of the 50 states.

To determine each city’s total “happiness score,” the study took three factors into account: “Emotional & Physical Well-Being,” “Income & Employment,” and “Community & Environment.”

Emotional and physical well-being was factored in 50%. The other two factors accounted for 25% of each city’s happiness score. Depression rate, suicide rate, poverty rate, job security and “ideal weather” were among the things measured.

Thirty relevant metrics were used and weighed in accordingly. To see the full list of relevant metrics, click here. That is where you can also see the list of sources WalletHub used to compile its data.

WalletHub is based out of Miami. The full list of WalletHub’s 2023 list of happiest cities in the U.S. can be viewed HERE.