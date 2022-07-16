Hoping to deduct a few expenses now that you’re working remotely? Well, for most of you, we have some bad news. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over the past two years, there has been an increase of remote work or “working from home,” and the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in that. Even with a vaccine available and severe risks of the virus decreasing, many companies have decided to remain working remotely.

To take advantage of remote work, employees have traveled from city to city across the United States. Reviews.org compiled a list of the top cities in the country where these remote workers travel to.

Two Bay Area cities cracked the top 10 of the best U.S. cities for “digital nomads,” according to the study. San Jose ranked fifth with an overall score of 75 while San Francisco took home the seventh spot with a score of 72 .

A “digital nomad” is someone who uses their flexible lifestyle of working from home to travel from city to city, the study said. This applies to employees who work remotely and do their job from various cities.

Reviews.org’s top 10 cities for “digital nomads”

Seattle, WA Portland, OR Chicago, IL Atlanta, GA San Jose, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA New York City, NY Philadelphia, PA Denver, CO

Other CA cities on the top 100 list: Sacramento (13th), Los Angeles (16th), Fresno (26th), Riverside (38th), and Bakersfield (75th).

Seattle recorded the highest score of 82. Some notable findings for San Francisco: average Airbnb costs $262 per night, 119 free Wi-Fi hotspots, and average annual temperature is 59 degrees. San Jose’s average Airbnb cost is $186 per night; there are 63 hotspots, and average annual temperature is 71 degrees.

Those findings factored in how the cities were ranked.

Methodology

These are the seven factors the study used to determine its rankings. The study ranked 100 U.S. cities based on seven different factors, although some factors are weighed more heavily than others.

The seven factors are number of free Wi-Fi hotspots (20%), average Airbnb cost per night (20%), miles from nearest airport (15%), average annual temperature (5%), and number of state recreation areas (5%).

Faster internet speed in a city positively impacts its overall score, a lower average Airbnb cost per night increases overall score, higher average temperature, the closer the airport positively impacts overall score, etc.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Reviews.org released the study in July. Except for the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots, all the data is as of June. The full top 100 list can be viewed here.