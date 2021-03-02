3 Bay Area counties enter less restrictive tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three Bay Area counties have been moved to the Red tier, which is less restrictive but still considered “substantial” for COVID spread.

The move for San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara counties means they join Marin and San Mateo counties in reopening gyms, indoor dining, museums and movie theaters.

The threshold to get to the Red tier is:

4.0 – 7.0 New COVID-19 cases per day per 100K

5.0 – 8.0% Positivity rate (7-day average)

5.3 – 8.0% Health equity quartile positivity rate

What’s allowed in the Red tier:

Amusement parks

Closed

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Appliance repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Aquariums

Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 25% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Auto repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Banks and credit unions

Can open with modifications

Bars (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Body waxing studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Bookstores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Bowling alleys

Closed

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Campgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Cardrooms

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Carwashes

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Childcare

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Childcare

Churches

Can open indoors with modification

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Clothing and shoe stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Concert venues

Closed

Construction

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Construction

Convenience stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Convention centers

Closed

Cultural ceremonies

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 10% capacity

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Day camps

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Day camps

Distilleries (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Doctors and dentists

Can open with modifications

Dog walkers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Door-to-door sales and services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Drive-in theaters

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Dry cleaners

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electricians

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electrologists

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Estheticians

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Family entertainment centers

Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Kart racing

– Mini-golf

– Batting cages

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Farmers markets

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Festivals

Closed

Film and TV production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Fire stations

Can open with modifications

Florists

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Food banks

Can open with modifications

Funeral homes

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity, food and beverages are not permitted

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Gas stations

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Government services

Can open with modifications

Grocery stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 10% capacity

– +Climbing walls

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Hair salons and barbershops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops

Handypersons/general contractors

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Higher education institutions

Capacity for indoor lectures and student gatherings must be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open at regular capacity. Conduct student activities virtually when possible.

See guidance for Higher education

Home and furnishing stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Hospitals and urgent care

Can open with modifications

Hotels and lodging

Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (+10%)

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

HVAC services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)

Closed

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Jewelry stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Landscapers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Laundromats and laundry services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Libraries

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Live theater

Closed

Massage therapy studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Mosques

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Movie theaters

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Museums

Can open indoors with modifications – Indoor activities max 25% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Music production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Nail salons

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Nightclubs

Closed

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can work remotely

See guidance for Office workspaces

Outdoor playgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Outdoor recreation

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Pet groomers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Pharmacies

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Piercing shops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Places of worship

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Plumbing services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Police stations

Can open with modifications

Professional sports

Can open with modifications

– No live audiences

See guidance for Professional sports

Racetracks

Can open with modifications

– No live audiences

See guidance for Professional sports

Residential and janitorial cleaning services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Retailers

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Satellite wagering sites

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Saunas and steam rooms

Closed

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Schools

Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.

See guidance for schools, cohorting FAQs, and CA Safe Schools for All hub

Shopping malls

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Closed common areas

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

See guidance for Shopping centers

Short-term lodging rentals

Can open with modifications

– +Fitness centers (+10%)

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Skateparks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Ski resorts

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Skin care services

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Small private gatherings

Are allowed outdoors and indoors with modifications

– Masks and physical distancing required

– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)

– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less

– Those with symptoms must not attend

– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend

– Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors

See guidance for gatherings and holidays

Sporting goods stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

State and local government offices

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Office workspaces

State beaches

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State forests

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State-managed lakes and reservoirs

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

State parks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Swap meets

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

– Closed common areas

– Reduced capacity food courts (see Restaurants)

See guidance for Shopping centers

Swimming pools

Can open outdoors with modifications. Drowning prevention classes, including swim lessons with certified instructors, are permitted indoors and outdoors.

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging

Synagogues

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Tattoo parlors

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Temples

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Theme parks

Closed

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Toy stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Weddings

Indoor ceremonies permitted with modifications. Outdoor and indoor receptions permitted for up to three households, including host and guests. Indoor receptions are strongly discouraged. Food and beverages are not permitted.

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies and gatherings

Wineries

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Yoga studios

Can open indoors with modifications

– Max 10% capacity

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Youth and adult recreational sports

Some outdoor moderate-contact sports permitted. Higher-contact outdoor sports may be permitted, subject to additional requirements. See list.

See guidance for Youth and adult recreational sports

Zoos

Can open indoors with modifications

– Indoor activities max 25% capacity

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums