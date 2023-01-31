SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said.

Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison.

Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted that from 2020 to 2021, he worked with a drug trafficking organization to distribute large amounts of controlled substances. “In total, he conspired to distribute 198 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and 40 pounds of cocaine. The values of these drugs approximated $495,000 of methamphetamine, $63,000 of heroin, and $540,000 of cocaine,” prosecutors wrote.

Jimenez-Verduzco served as a “dispatcher” who took hundreds of phone orders every week from the drug trafficking organization’s customers and contacted couriers to deliver the drugs, prosecutors said.

On August 18, 2021, Jimenez-Verduzco delivered drugs to a man parked on Harvard Avenue in Santa Clara. Jimenez-Verduzco put a trash bag containing 44 pounds of methamphetamine into the man’s car, prosecutors said. Law enforcement officers stopped the car minutes later and seized the drugs.

On October 21, 2021, Jimenez-Verduzco was arrested when a Santa Clara deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop on the car he was driving. The deputy found one pound of methamphetamine inside a backpack on the front passenger seat, and 19 pounds in the car’s trunk.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the judge ordered Jimenez-Verduzco to begin serving his prison sentence immediately.

A second Bay Area drug dealer, Ernesto “Tiger” Madrigal, was also sentenced Tuesday for distributing drugs in Alameda County. U.S. District Judge James Donato sentenced the 28-year-old man to serve 60 months in federal prison.

Madrigal admitted that, in 2020, he sold one pound of meth to an undercover officer in Emeryville. Prosecutors wrote, “Madrigal told the informant that the courier would arrive with five pounds of methamphetamine and that he would separate out one pound of the drugs for the sale. The informant and an undercover officer met with the courier on March 6, 2020.”

In his plea agreement, Madrigal also acknowledged that on April 24, 2020, he arranged another sale with an informant for 250 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

The judge ordered Madrigal to begin serving his sentence immediately.