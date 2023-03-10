(STACKER) — Big cities have always attracted people who are starting over—or just starting out. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend toward moving to suburbs emerged, especially among millennials, those who were born between 1981 and 1996.

Although suburbs are often dismissed as uncool or sleepy, they have recently become more popular among millennials as a comparatively affordable alternative to city life. Suburban areas boosted in popularity during the pandemic when more people were able to work from home, according to Census Bureau findings—so much so that suburban housing prices increased more quickly than housing in metropolitan areas during the pandemic.

Even when millennials move from cities to suburbs, though, they’re often looking for some of the comforts and lifestyle habits they’re leaving behind. Mixed-use walkable developments in suburbs have been a major draw for millennials who don’t want to give up the ease of getting around cities. In recent years, suburbs have also seen an increase per capita of critically acclaimed restaurants, bars, and coffee shops—showing millennials that cities aren’t the only places with cultural appeal. Take Somerville, Massachusetts, for example, which boasts a wide variety of well-regarded eateries and cafes and close proximity to prestigious universities as well as big area employers, like Tufts, Harvard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In fact, Somerville ranks among the best suburbs for young millennials, according to a list compiled by New Jersey Real Estate Network using data from Niche. The list ranked suburbs—cities located outside of a principal city but still in an urbanized area—based on various factors, including access to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops; walkability; and the cost of living.

Many of the suburbs on this list are located outside major coastal cities such as Boston and Los Angeles, which have more expensive housing compared to the rest of the country. Look closely at each suburb on this list, and you’ll find plenty that appeals to millennials—and maybe even inspiration for your next move.

25. Lauderdale, Minnesota

Closest major city: Minneapolis

Population: 2,479

24. Inverness, Colorado

Closest major city: Denver

Population: 2,342

23. Maplewood, Missouri

Closest major city: St. Louis

Population: 8,220

22. Brentwood, Missouri

Closest major city: St. Louis

Population: 8,198

21. Royal Oak, Michigan

Closest major city: Detroit

Population: 58,368

20. Watertown, Massachusetts

Closest major city: Boston

Population: 35,171

19. Richmond Heights, Missouri

Closest major city: St. Louis

Population: 9,188

18. West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Closest major city: Philadelphia

Population: 1,407

17. Berkeley, California

Closest major city: San Francisco

Population: 119,607

16. Addison, Texas

Closest major city: Dallas

Population: 16,405

15. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Closest major city: Philadelphia

Population: 9,104

14. Vinings, Georgia

Closest major city: Atlanta

Population: 12,793

13. Arlington, Virginia

Closest major city: Washington D.C.

Population: 235,764

12. Santa Monica, California

Closest major city: Los Angeles

Population: 92,828

11. North Druid Hills, Georgia

Closest major city: Atlanta

Population: 18,143

10. Hermosa Beach, California

Closest major city: Los Angeles

Population: 19,787

9. Grandview Heights, Ohio

Closest major city: Columbus, Ohio

Population: 8,099

8. Edgewater, New Jersey

Closest major city: New York

Population: 14,234

7. Brookline, Massachusetts

Closest major city: Boston

Population: 62,620

6. West Hollywood, California

Closest major city: Los Angeles

Population: 35,678

5. Emeryville, California

Closest major city: Oakland, California

Population: 12,747

4. Ferndale, Michigan

Closest major city: Detroit

Population: 19,414

3. Somerville, Massachusetts

Closest major city: Boston

Population: 80,608

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Closest major city: Boston

Population: 116,892

1. Hoboken, New Jersey

Closest major city: New York

Population: 59,369

This story originally appeared on New Jersey Real Estate Network and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.