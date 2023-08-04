(KRON) — Two bodies were found inside a residence on Friday after officers responded to a welfare check, the San Jose Police Department said. Police found two dead people at a home on the 1600 block of Parkmor Avenue.

It is unknown at this time what the cause is of their deaths. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area as they conduct their investigation.

SJPD responded to the call of the welfare check at around 10:06 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.