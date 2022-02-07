2 brought ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County; 1 still missing

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were brought to shore at Muir Beach Monday — and another is being actively searched for — according to the National Parks Service.

In a tweet, the Golden Gate NPS stated at 1:58 p.m. that an interagency search is in progress.

The agencies involved include the NPS, the Marin County Fire Department, the Southern Marin Fire District, the Muir Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and the United States Coast Guard, which is providing assistance with boats and helicopter operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.