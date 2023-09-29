(KRON) — The Milpitas Police Department arrested two burglary and auto theft suspects on Sept. 27.

According to police, the suspects broke into multiple lockers in the women’s locker room at the Milpitas 24 Hour Fitness on Sept. 12 The suspects stole multiple items– phones, wallets, and keys to a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later stolen by the suspects.

The vehicle was later recovered in Milpitas.

Both suspects were identified as Fremont residents.

Milpitas detectives located and arrested the suspects in Fremont. Suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple charges, including felony burglary, additional theft-related charges, and conspiracy.