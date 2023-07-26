WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two businesses in downtown Walnut Creek have closed this month. Vitality Bowls and dessert place CREAM are no longer open.

CREAM

CREAM, located at 1372 N Main St., closed earlier in July. The Walnut Creek location, which cited its lease was ending that month, is closing after 10 years, the business said in a Facebook post. The ice cream sandwich shop’s last day was on Sunday, July 16.

The closest CREAM location to Walnut Creek is in Concord at 2070 Salvio St.

Box of CREAM ice cream cookie sandwiches

Vitality Bowls

Vitality Bowls, located at 1528 Locust St., opened its doors for the final day on Wednesday. The business said the location will shut down after 10 years when its lease expires. (See sign below)

Other nearby Vitality Bowls locations are in Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Danville and San Ramon.

The sign outside of the Walnut Creek Vitality Bowls.

The CREAM and Vitality Bowls in downtown Walnut Creek were located approximately three blocks away from each other.