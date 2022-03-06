OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland businesses were damaged after a shooting late Saturday night.

The incident that caused damage for Lee Family Ben Association and Pacific Kitchen Life — located on 12th Street and Franklin Street — occurred around 1:30 a.m., KRON4 has learned.

No injuries were reported as no one was inside either business at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 appears to show gunfire coming from a white SUV that drove by the business.

Video sent to KRON4 shows the inside of Pacific Kitchen Life after the shooting.

A volunteer patrol group called Blue Angels, along with police, arrived at the scene to assist with the inspection of the damage.

KRON4 reached out to Oakland police for more details but has not heard back.

More pictures of damage from the incident:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.