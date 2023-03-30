(KRON) — The Milpitas Police Department arrested two men who allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from a car, according to officials. Police said officers saw the suspects trying to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle.

Officers found the suspects in a shopping center parking lot where police said there had been recent thefts. Police said the suspects were armed with a ghost gun and had burglary tools.

One of the suspects is a San Jose resident and the other is a San Pablo resident.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into jail for attempted theft, gun charges, possession of burglary tools and warrants.