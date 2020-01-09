SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two alleged San Francisco gang members have been indicted on federal gun charges Thursday in connection with a shooting last year that left a man dead and four others injured.

In a press conference Thursday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats will be charged with “felons in possessions of a firearm” in the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened the night of March 23, 2019 in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street.

Officials said the charges are punishable by the death penalty.

“The streets of San Francisco cannot be used as a playground for gang warfare,” said FBI San Francisco SAC John F. Bennett.

According to the indictment, Manning and Coats were members of a street gang called ‘Mac Block’ that operated in San Francisco’s Western Addition.

The indictment alleges Mac Block was an enterprise whose members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Manning and Coats are accused of using the shooting to maintain and increase their position in the street gang, according to the indictment.

