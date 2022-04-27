UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide.

The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez died at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspected killer as Antonio Rodriguez , 24, of Chico, Calif. Police identified his accomplice as 31-year-old Miranda King of Chico, Calif.

King and Rodriguez were arrested by detectives on April 22 and the Alameda County District Attorneys Office filed a slew of charges.

Rodriguez was charged with murder, robbery, and drugs and firearms possession.

King was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

This homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Union City Police Department Detective Andrew Smith at andrews@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org