2 charged with attempted murder after Santa Rosa shooting

Bay Area

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Santa Rosa.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound Friday night near Darla Drive and Tracy Avenue.

Police say the two men – Sean McCarthy Jr. and David Conley – are gang members.

They face charges including attempted murder.

