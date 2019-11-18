SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Santa Rosa.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound Friday night near Darla Drive and Tracy Avenue.
Police say the two men – Sean McCarthy Jr. and David Conley – are gang members.
They face charges including attempted murder.
Latest News Headlines:
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91-years-old
- 2 charged with attempted murder after Santa Rosa shooting
- Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford accepts ACLU ‘Courage Award’
- Woman caught smuggling 9 lbs. of marijuana in fake baby bump
- Vigil held for Santa Clarita shooting victims as investigation continues