BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hit with several felony charges after they were accused of committing two robberies in Brentwood. Both incidents allegedly happened outside Bank of America, 6261 Lone Tree Way, on Sept. 16 and 19.

Antioch residents Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton both face eight-count felony complaints, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

The DA said that on Sept. 16, a victim was making a cash deposit for her employer at about 2:30 p.m. Patton allegedly grabbed the deposit bag and ran towards a getaway vehicle.

Three days later at about 3:30 p.m., Patton and Hasan are accused of robbing another victim who was with her 10-year-old child. The victim had just made a large cash withdrawal, and her child was injured as Hasan struggled to get the victim’s wallet.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The pair was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun.

Both suspects were arrested on Sept. 22. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. in Pittsburg.