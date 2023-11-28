(KRON) — Two children were hospitalized following a possible gas leak at a Catholic Charities camp in Sonoma County, the Monte Rio Fire District has confirmed. Monte Rio fire assisted Occidental Fire at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of sick children at the camp.

Firefighters responded to a cabin at the CYO camp in Occidental. It was occupied by one adult and 11 children.

The children, firefighters reported, awoke with headaches and stomach aches. Two were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The other 10 people were evaluated on the scene.

Firefighters reported a possible sealed gas leak inside the cabin. The cabin was evacuated and crews began investigating, firefighters said. The children involved were all from the same school and were all around 12 years old.

The incident has since been cleared but the incident is still being investigated by the camp.