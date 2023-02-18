OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two children were injured after a car lost control and crashed into an Oakland home Saturday evening, the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) said on Twitter.

The vehicle struck a gas meter at a home near Sereno Circle and Redwood Road after 5 p.m. The crash led to a fire, officials said.

The two children suffered “fairly minor” injuries, according to OFD Battalion Chief James Bowron. The fire is under control as of 7:48 p.m. after approximately 30 firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Two homes were affected by the fire, and the fire was contained to a single garage. No residents are in danger, and no evacuations are necessary at this time, Bowron said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.