BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two children were injured after playing with fireworks on Sunday in Brentwood, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Birch Street when one 10-year-old was critically injured, taken on a stretcher, and transported to a children’s hospital via a medical helicopter, officials said.

The other victim is around 15 years old and suffered head injuries, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Captain Joe Grima.

The older victim did not go to the hospital but was instead taken to family.

Police, medical, and fire crews were at the scene.