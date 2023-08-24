(KRON) — Two children were rescued on Wednesday following two separate drowning incidents in the East Bay, according to officials.

First Drowning

In Concord, a 20 month old girl was found unresponsive in a pool in the 3000 block of Chrisland Court. Officers performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital and is currently receiving medical care.

Second Drowning

In Pleasant Hill, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a drowning incident involving a 3-year-old boy in the area of Golf Club Road. Just after 7 p.m., crews arrived and found the boy out of the pool. He was conscious and breathing, officials said.

The updated status of the boy was not released.