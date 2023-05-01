(KRON) — Two Colma police officers were injured after an arrest for shoplifting ended in a crash, the Colma Police Department said. CPD said one suspect rammed an officer with his car.

The theft happened at a store on the 1200 block of El Camino Real at about 5:45 p.m. The reporting party told police that one suspect was concealing items in the store and a second suspect was waiting in a vehicle outside.

CPD said officers approached the suspect and he tried to escape. The second suspect then drove toward the officers, ramming both the theft suspect and one officer, according to Colma police. CPD said he did this in an attempt to help the theft suspect escape.

Both the suspect and the officer were injured. A second officer was also injured when trying to prevent the driver from fleeing, however, he got away and remains at large.

The theft suspect was arrested and identified as a 29-year-old man from Turlock, which is south of Modesto. The second suspect was driving a white Subaru Forester.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Both officers were taken to a hospital and released. The theft suspect is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Colma police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to call (650) 997-8337.