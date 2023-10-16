(KRON) — Two people are dead and another is injured in what the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety believes could be a murder-suicide, SDPS said Monday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Karameos Drive at about 5:28 a.m. Monday for the report of gunshots. Officers found two women with gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene and the other was hospitalized. The surviving victim’s injuries are unknown.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle shortly afterward and attempted to stop it, per DPS, but the suspect fled. Officers chased the car into Cupertino before losing sight of it and abandoning the pursuit.

At about 6:18 a.m., Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found the car in a secluded area near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Road. The suspect was dead in his car with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victims were known to each other,” Sunnyvale DPS said. “There are no outstanding suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”